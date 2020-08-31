Jakaree Hicks

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police have located a missing 11-year-old boy and he is home safe.

The DeKalb County Police Department tweeted the good news Tuesday morning. 

Jakaree Hicks was last seen Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. at his Decatur home. He was wearing a red shirt, navy blue sweatpants and red and black Jordan sneakers at the time of his disappearance.

It's unclear where he was throughout the night.

