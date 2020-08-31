DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police have located a missing 11-year-old boy and he is home safe.
The DeKalb County Police Department tweeted the good news Tuesday morning.
#Update: (as of 1:45am 09/01/20) Jakaree was located and returned home! Thanks to all who helped us bring him home!— DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) September 1, 2020
Jakaree Hicks was last seen Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. at his Decatur home. He was wearing a red shirt, navy blue sweatpants and red and black Jordan sneakers at the time of his disappearance.
It's unclear where he was throughout the night.
