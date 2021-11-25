UPDATE (CBS46) — The Brysons were located in Fayette County, Alabama, by local law enforcement and are in the process of being reunited with family.
Initial story below
ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Roswell Police is asking for help finding a missing elderly couple.
Vivian Bryson, 77, and her husband Winford Bryson, 81, left their home in North Carolina Wednesday to visit family in Roswell for Thanksgiving.
They were expected to arrive to a home on Wexford Overlook Drive around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said their most recent known location was the area of 1206 US-278 in Cedartown shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.
Vivian has severe memory loss and Winford is severely hearing-impaired. Police said neither have their cell phones.
Vivian is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has blue eyes with shoulder length light blonde and gray hair and wears glasses.
Winford is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weights 190 pounds with dark brown hair. He also wears glasses.
They were last seen driving a 2012 Silver Toyota Camry bearing North Carolina Tag PCY9068.
Anyone with information about the case or who has seen the Brysons should call 911 immediately or contact the Roswell Police Department at (770)640-4100.
