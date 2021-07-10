UPDATE: The teenage girl, Natasha Brown who has been missing since July 6, is found safe, according to the GBI.
Brown was in Springfield, Illinois. Investigators say law enforcement officials in Springfield contacted Georgia authorities Saturday morning.Details are limited, and it is unknown why the teenager was in another state.
Stick with CBS46 News as we learn more.
COCHRAN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is assisting the Cochran Police Department in a missing person investigation.
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating 13-year-old Natasha Brown, who went missing on July 6 in Cochran, Ga.
Brown is described as a black female, 5'4" tall, weighing 102 lbs.
Cochran is located approximately 40 miles south of Macon.
Anyone who has information regarding Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact the Cochran Police Department at (478) 934-4282 or the GBI Eastman Field Office at 478-374-6988.
Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
