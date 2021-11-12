UPDATE (CBS46) — Isaiah Hawk has been found and was returned home safely.
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old boy with ADHD and mood disorder.
Isaiah was reported missing from Jonesboro Thursday night at around 8:15 p.m. along Flint River Road.
Upon arrival, officers learned Isaiah Hawk left his home earlier that day.
The pre-teen is described as being 4-foot-11 and weighing about 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a long sleeve red/white speckled shirt with a dinosaur on the front, black jeans with patches and black shoes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Isaiah Hawk should contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
