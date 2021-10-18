UPDATE: Missing person Mascerlin Devonte Ellison has been located alive and his family has been notified.
Initial story below
______________________________________________________________
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for 23-year-old Mascerlin Devonte Ellison, who was last seen on Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville on Oct. 17.
Ellison lives on Christian Lane and it is believed he was driving his 2-door, grey 2007 Honda Accord with GA tag CRC 5605 when he disappeared.
Police say his last contact with a family member was on Oct. 17 and he recently attempted to harm himself. Family says he has been distant and confused and may want to kill himself. He no longer has a phone and his family is very worried about him.
If you see Ellison or his vehicle please contact 911. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Dewayne Harmon at 770-830-5916 or by email at dharmon@carrollsheriff.com.
