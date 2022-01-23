UPDATE (CBS46) — Jorja Etheridge has been found and is unharmed, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.
MONROE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a teenage girl who they say has been missing since Saturday.
Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Jorja Etheridge went missing around the Rivoli Road area.
Police believe she may be hiding in the area of Bolingbroke. They request residents to check their back yard and out buildings, especially in the area of Rivoli Road, Sanders Road, Spelman Road, Heritage Subdivision, and Hwy 41.
Ethridge is possibly wearing a black jacket.
She is around 5 foot 8 inches tall, has brown or blonde hair, and brown eyes.
Jorja was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and black leggings.
If you have any information, please contact Monroe County Sheriffs Office at 478-994-7010.
