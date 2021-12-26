(UPDATE) -- Both Jobbar Bailey and Aniyah Hardiman have been found, DeKalb County police confirm.
Original story below
______________________________________________________________
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing teens.
Police are looking for Aniyah Hardiman, 14. Police say her last known whereabouts was the night of Dec. 24 near Treehills Parkway.
Hardiman is described as 5-feet-1-inch tall and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown braids.
In the late afternoon on Dec. 25, Jobbar Bailey, 14, also went missing. Officials say he was last seen near Ashley Creek Circle in Tucker.
According to investigators, he left to go to a nearby park but never returned. Bailey is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Bailey was last seen wearing a green, white, blue coat, green polo shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about these missing teens is encouraged to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710.
