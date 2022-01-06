UPDATE (CBS46) — According to White County Sheriff's Office, Mattie Mizell was found deceased on Jan. 6. The family is asking everyone to respect their privacy during this time and will not making any statements.
Original story below
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing elderly woman who's been missing since New Year's Day.
Mattie Mizell is a 69-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and suffers from dementia.
She was last seen on Jan. 1 at 2:40 p.m. in the area of the White County Middle School.
She was last seen wearing blue pants or jeans, a purple/blue hooded sweatshirt, blue shoes with white trim.
Police said you can help search by checking the outer areas of your property to include sheds, storage buildings, garages, porches, shrubs, brush areas, vehicles or any other area a person may use for shelter.
In addition, please check the sides of the roadway, culverts, etc.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 706-865-2111, or dispatch E911 at 706-865-0911.
