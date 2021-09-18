UPDATE (CBS46) -- Elnora Robinson was safely located today. Details regarding where and when she was found have not been released.
CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The city of Chamblee sent out a BOLO alert for an elderly woman who went missing overnight.
Elnora Robinson, 65, is a resident of Pruitt Health at 3535 Ashton Woods Drive.
She has early on-set dementia and has been missing since around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
She is described as a black woman, 5’4” tall, weighing 165lbs.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Chamblee Police Department at (770) 986-5005.
