UPDATE (CBS46) — We now know the name of the man who was killed at a home near the Campus of Morehouse College on Nov. 3.
Tyrone Holmes, a senior psychology major from Savannah, was shot an killed in an incident that left another person injured.
Last week, police said they were searching for two people who they believed were involved in the shooting, but have not provided an update on the case since then.
According to an email from Morehouse College, Holmes was a Ronald McNair Scholar as well as a Gates Millennium Scholar.
"While we are deeply saddened by his passing, we are grateful to be able to celebrate his life and his contributions to the Morehouse family," said VP for Student Services and Dean of the College Kevin Booker. "Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this time."
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An altercation ended in a deadly shooting near Morehouse College, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
On Nov. 3, police responded to a home on Joseph E Lowery Blvd in northwest Atlanta around 7 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. During the investigation, police reported one person dead on the scene and another injured.
Authorities are searching for two people who they say were involved in the shooting.
