UPDATE (CBS46) -- Brittany Hall, the mother of a missing 8-year-old, is now being charged with murder after the child was found dead in DeKalb County, according to police.
UPDATE (CBS46) -- Nicole "Amari" Hall is dead, according to police. During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Chief J.D. McClure said that the girl's body was discovered in a wooded area off of Stone Mill Trace in DeKalb County.
Chief McClure said they began to suspect foul play fairly early into the missing person's investigation. The girl's death has now been classified as a homicide.
Brittnay Hall and her domestic partner, Celeste Owens, were both arrested last night on charges that included making false statements and cruelty to children. Owen will also be charged with felony murder and Hall will be charged with concealing a death. They are currently being held on no bond.
A cause of death has not been released.
Initial story below
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Brittnay Hall, who is the mother of the missing 8-year-old girl reported missing from Hometown Studios Hotel in Peachtree Corners, has been arrested, according to jail records.
Hall, 27, was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 11:09 p.m. Nov. 22.
She is being charged with filing a false report and 6 counts of cruelty to children.
Police say Amari Hall has been located, but has not revealed whether the girl is dead or alive. The arrest warrant for Brittnay Hall says she allegedly punched and kicked the victim, Amari Hall.
The girl was reported missing two days ago from a hotel in Gwinnett County. Since then, law enforcement has been searching for the girl.
On Tuesday morning, police told CBS46 that they suspected foul play associated with the girl's disappearance.
In an additional arrest warrant, Hall is accused of hitting another child on the back and slapping the child at least four times. Hall also reportedly told the juvenile that he was stupid and told him to stop moving. The incident was reportedly caught on camera.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
They also said that they would hold a press conference 1 p.m.
