UPDATE (CBS46) — The Cooly County Sheriff's Department has identified three of the young men arrested for a recent home invasion in Sandy Springs.
They are 20-year-old Jacolbeion DeMarcus Williams, 18-year-old Jamie Jamal Brown and 17-year-old Jarius Jerimah Johnson.
According to an incident report, a lieutenant was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Interstate 75 near mile marker 123 in Dooly County when he saw a silver car being driving around 95mph.
He caught up with the car and asked the driver for his license. Jamie Brown handed a license to the officer and told him that the car was a rental car but did not have any paperwork with him.
The lieutenant continued to question Brown and found his story to be inconsistent as to where he was coming from and where he was going. He ran a check of the vehicle, which revealed it had been stolen during a home invasion.
Another check revealed that Brown had a warrant out for his arrest. As the officer was checking Brown while placing him under arrest, he discovered a gun in his waistband.
At this time, another occupant of the car jumped into the driver's seat and took off. The officer indicated to an approaching police officer that he should follow the car.
The fleeing car eventually crashed and 3 of the 4 people in the car were arrested. As the lieutenant approached the scene, he was told that another male was running in the wooded area near Pecan Orchard off Greer Road. He was able to catch up with him and placed him under arrest.
The car was impounded and taken to the Dooly County Sheriff's Office. An iPad was also found in the car that was believed to have been stolen.
The other two people arrested were not identified because of their young age.
Initial story below
______________________________________________________________
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — Sandy Springs police are investigating two home invasions that happened over the weekend.
The first incident occurred at a house on Northside Drive. Investigators responded to the home on Friday shortly after 10 p.m.
According to police, five intruders forced their way through the back door. Some of them held a woman and her daughter at gunpoint. Others went room to room stealing valuables.
UPDATE: Sandy Springs police tell me there was a second home invasion over the weekend on Aberdeen Drive. In both cases, 5 suspects were involved. The suspects tied to the 2nd incident were arrested in Dooly County. @cbs46 https://t.co/eLyFm4H0Mg— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) October 4, 2021
Two cars, including a 2020 Mercedes and 2021 BMW, were stolen.
Atlanta police confirmed they recovered one of the stolen cars Saturday on Peachtree Battle Avenue.
Police said the other car was located in Stone Mountain.
No one was injured, but a family friend told CBS46's Jasmina Alston the family is obviously shaken.
Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Salvador Ortega said the second incident happened early Sunday morning at a house on Aberdeen Drive.
According to Ortega, five armed people broke into the house, but quickly left.
"When they realized homeowners were home, they took off," he said. "That's the difference. Friday, they didn't care someone was home, they stayed there."
Investigators got a suspect car description after the second incident and within hours, it was spotted in Dooly County.
Police said the five people in the car were arrested after a brief chase.
Investigators are now working to determine if the two incidents are connected.
