UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta Gas Light is shutting off natural gas service to more than 400 units in the Dunwoody apartment complex where 25 housing units were damaged after an explosion on Sunday.
An inspection revealed issues with the appliance and fuel lines within the buildings at the Arrive Perimeter complex. The Dunwoody City Code Officer directed AGL to suspend services to the entire apartment complex until all units are inspected by a licensed plumber and deemed safe to operate.
AGL is not responsible for operating or maintaining appliances or fuel lines inside its customers' properties.
Initial story below
______________________________________________________________
DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) — Investigators are continuing to look into what caused a horrifying explosion at an apartment complex in Dunwoody Sunday afternoon. The incident injured four people and left several residents without a home to return to.
The Dekalb Fire Department confirms that two of the four injured remain in the hospital; one with severe burns and the other with a broken leg. A total of 25 housing units were directly impacted by the blast, leaving 50 residents relying on help from the American Red Cross.
Structural engineers are at the scene examining the building to determine whether to give the green light to some of the residents living on the backside of the apartment complex.
Residents say there was a smell of gas and the fire department reported a call was made regarding the odor. However, the cause of the explosion remains unconfirmed.
In a statement regarding the explosion, the Atlanta Gas Light Company wrote:
"Atlanta Gas Light is committed to delivering safe and reliable natural gas service to our customers. On the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 12, Atlanta Gas Light received a call alerting us that the scent of gas was present at the Arrive Perimeter apartments near the 2000 block of Asbury Square in Dunwoody. Following the call, a field service representative was promptly dispatched and, according to our initial investigation, was en route to the scene when an incident occurred. Upon arrival, we began coordinating with first responders, turning off the natural gas connected to the impacted units and performing safety checks. At this time, we have not identified any other calls to Atlanta Gas Light related to odor of gas complaints at the impacted locations. We continue to work with investigators to determine the cause of this incident."
Atlanta Gas Light reminds it does add a chemical odorant known as mercaptan to natural gas to allow others to smell for a potential gas leak, but emphasized that the cause of the Dunwoody explosion remains unconfirmed.
The company added that if anyone suspects a gas leak has occurred, they should always leave the area immediately. Once at a safe distance, call 9-1-1 or the Atlanta Gas Light 24-hour emergency phone line at 1-877-427-4321.
The Dunwoody Baptist Church has also offered help to evacuees of the apartment complex and shared that a few residents did stay at the church overnight. The church is offering showers, cots and food to those impacted by the incident.
EXPLOSION RELIEF: The @DunwoodyBaptist has stepped up to help those displaced by the Arrive Perimeter Apartment explosion land on their feet. More on @cbs46 as we speak with the executive pastor and residents. @TaliaferroAllen pic.twitter.com/Ru6XONEWmn— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) September 13, 2021
Residents of the Dunwoody apartment and community members have set up a GoFundMe, asking for donations to assist those affected by the explosion. To donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.