ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Governor Kemp's Office just clarified that there is a third confirmed case. The Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC have confirmed three additional cases of coronavirus in Georgia. One person that recently returned from Italy is from Cobb County and is isolated at home. The other individual is from Fulton County and is hospitalized. The source of this person's exposure is not clear at this time.

CDC testing has confirmed the presumptive positive test for coronavirus in a resident of Floyd County. The individual is hospitalized.

In addition, the Georgia Department of Public Health is waiting on a presumptive positive test for coronavirus in a Gwinnett County resident. This person recently returned from a trip to Italy and was self-monitoring at home. This person is now isolated at home.

“Federal and state officials continue to work closely together to conduct testing and determine the extent of exposure for confirmed cases of COVID-19. The risk to Georgians remains low. We ask Georgians to stay vigilant, utilize best practices to mitigate health risk, and remain calm,” said Governor Kemp.

Costco temporarily suspends free samples in response to coronavirus fears Don’t expect free food samples during your next Costco run. The chain is temporarily suspending the practice amid coronavirus fears.

“DPH is prepared to mitigate the spread of this virus in our state, and we are aggressively working to identify anyone who may have had contact with these individuals,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., DPH commissioner. “Despite these new cases, the overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low; but each new case of COVID-19 in Georgia reinforces the fact we should all be practicing basic prevention measures that are extremely effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory illnesses.”

For accurate and reliable information about coronavirus log on to: dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.

Find answers to frequently asked questions at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they become available.