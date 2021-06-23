COVINGTON, Ga (CBS46) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation shared new details on an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night that left a suspect dead.
Around 6:20 p.m. Newton County deputies went to a residence in the 3400 block of Highway 162 to arrest 27-year-old suspect Alexander Matthew Collins.
According to officials, Collins had outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and pointing a gun at another person.
Deputies say they began negotiating with Collins who was inside the home and deployed Newton County Sherriff's SWAT team during the standoff.
Nearly two hours later, at approximately 8:27 p.m. Collins came out of the house. Officials say the SWAT team attempted to take him down, but Collins pulled out a handgun and shot at officers. One deputy fired back, hitting Collins.
Deputies say they and EMS provided medical aid before pronouncing Collins dead at the scene. An autopsy is to be performed by the GBI Medical Examiner's Office.
A deputy was also shot during the incident and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. He has since been released.
The GBI says it will now complete an independent investigation. Once finished, it will turn it over to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.