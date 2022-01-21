UPDATE (CBS46) — Sandy Springs Police have released additional details and video related to the double shooting in Golden Springs.
According to police, officers found an unoccupied vehicle parked at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital. After checking the tag, they learned the vehicle and its owner was connected to the double shooting in Pickens County. They found the suspect, 26-year-old Nathan Louis Highsmith, inside. He was taken into custody.
Highsmith and his vehicle were turned over to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH THE ARREST VIDEO
Original story below
ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Canton man, accused of assault and murder in Pickens County, has been arrested by Sandy Springs police after he fled from the crime scene in Golden Springs.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired on Thursday at around 6 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two people had been shot. The alleged shooter, Nathan Lewis Highsmith, 26, reportedly fled the area in a Honda Accord, but was later tracked down and taken into custody.
Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals. One of the victims died from their injuries while the condition of the other remains unknown.
Highsmith has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Felony Murder. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting Pickens law enforcement with the investigation.
