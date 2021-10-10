UPDATE (CBS46)—The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirms two adults and two kids died in Friday's plane crash at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.
The NTSB held a news conference for the media on Sunday morning, where investigators confirmed the model of the plane was a 1978 Cessna P2N10.
Authorities are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.
Daniel Boggs, Air Safety Investigator with the NTSB says the plane was taking off to go to Houston, Texas for what they believe was a personal trip.
The NTSB tells us the plane was severely damaged due to the fire, which will make it difficult to investigate.
"We are going to take the aircraft to a secure facility now today, and then for the next couple of days, we will be going through as many of the systems and engine as we can," said Boggs.
Boggs says they will be locating maintenance records and pilot's records.
They don't believe the weather is a factor.
Investigators will work on the aircraft for a couple of days and will release a preliminary report within two weeks, which will be published on the NTSB website.
The final report can take anywhere from 12-18 months to be published.
Due to it being a personal plane, there is no black box or (CVR) cockpit voice recorder.
UPDATE (CBS46) -- CBS46 News has learned the identity of one of the four victims who died in the Friday afternoon plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.
A member of the Board of Trustees for the J.D. Rosen Family Foundation confirms Jonathan D. Rosen was on the plane.
Authorities have not yet released the victims' identities.
October 9, 2021
UPDATE (CBS46) — Capt. Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department has confirmed that all four people on the Cessna 210 that crashed Friday afternoon at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport were killed.
At this time, it is not known who was on the plane or why it went down. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A single-engine plane crashed at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on Clairemont Road Friday afternoon.
The Cessna 210 crashed and caught fire at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee around 1:11 p.m.
The plane was departing from the airport when the crash occurred with four people on board. The condition of the plane's passengers are unknown at this time.
BREAKING NEWS: A plane crashed at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport near Chamblee Tucker Rd. First responders are on site. Working to get more details. @cbs46 #planecrash #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/jmZDcKKntv— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) October 8, 2021
CBS46 has a crew at the scene.
Chilling video. Watch the top of the trees, as the doomed plane flies from screen left to right before slamming in the ground. 4 on board. #planecrash @cbs46 https://t.co/fyOtglqFyB— Rick Folbaum (@RickFolbaum) October 8, 2021
