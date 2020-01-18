ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A good samaritan flagged down an officer on patrol after witnessing an armed robbery in progress at Lenox Square Mall early Saturday evening.
Around 8:30 p.m., the patrolling police Sargent rushed to the scene in the parking garage, where he discovered two suspects robbing another person at gunpoint.
After one suspect refused orders to drop their weapon, the responding officer opened fire, striking the suspect in the chest and arm.
Both suspects are in custody. The injured suspect was transported to a local hospital, and was reported to be in serious, but stable, condition.
The GBI has been contacted to investigate further.
One Instagram user posted a video of the chaos inside the mall, with people screaming and running throughout the food court.
Atlanta police confirm an Officer-involved shooting at Lenox mall. We’re working to get more details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/OXOAZVIiuo— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) January 19, 2020
According to the Atlanta Police Department, no officers were reported injured during the shooting.
This is a developing, so story stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.