UPDATE (CBS46) -- Investigators are working to identify what caused a Newton County bridge to suddenly Tuesday afternoon. The incident injured two construction workers and killed a third.
It happened on day two of a 9-month bridge-replacement project on Frontage Road, an access road that runs parallel to I-20 between Conyers and Covington.
A portion of the bridge, which stood parallel to I-20, collapsed sending equipment and construction workers down into the Yellow River below.
Rescuers managed to retrieve the workers but one did not survive. CBS46 learned that the collapse happened a few days after traffic in the area was closed off to make way for a $3-million bridge replacement project.
The workers were just getting started on dismantling the first of four bridge spans when tragedy struck.
The bridge was built in 1937 and was recently classified as structurally deficient. _____________________________________________________________
