UPDATE (CBS46)-- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the Jan. 7 deadly shooting at a Snellville residence, which killed one man and critically injured another man.
GBI says one of the victims was shot to death on the front porch, and the other victim inside the house was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There is no word on suspect information or motive. Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to contact the GBI Watchdesk at 1-800-597-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by clicking here, or by downloading the See Something Send Something mobile app.
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in a Snellville subdivision Friday evening.
Around 5 p.m., Snellville Police responded to a home on Summit View Court after reports of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they found one person deceased and another injured. The second victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
Police say there is no indication at this time that anyone in the area is in danger.
Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.
