UPDATE (CBS46) — We are learning more about the stabbing death of a man in Midtown Wednesday afternoon.
Atlanta Police say the man who was killed was stabbed by another man during a fight.
Police say they do have the suspect in custody at this time.
______________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that one man is dead following a stabbing in Midtown.
We are still working to gather more details. The initial story is below.
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — There is a large police presence in Midtown Atlanta, with multiple roads closed, including Peachtree Street NE.
Details are limited at this time, but the incident under investigation took place near the intersection of Peachtree Street NE and 12th Street NE.
Our crew on the scene has been unable to confirm any details from police at this time, but several officers are on scene and crime tape is up across the area.
Check back with CBS46.com as this story will be updated as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.