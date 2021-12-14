DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — At least five people are dead and four more are believed to be injured after a blaze tore through a Decatur home early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the fire just after midnight. Upon arrival, they were met with a resident who said there were people still trapped inside.
About 30 rescuers worked to extinguish the fire along Janet Lane and get all occupants out. A total of 10 people were believed to be in the home. Only two made it out unharmed.
CBS46 spoke with mother and grandmother Octavia Cooper, who detailed the loss of her loved ones.
"My daughter and my two grandkids and two of my brothers," Cooper shared tearfully.
Among the dead was her 6-year-old granddaughter, Aliyah Regular.
"My grandbaby, I had to go and ID her. She passed," Cooper said, also noting the death of her other grandchild, 3-year-old Angel Regular.
Aliyah and Angels' mother, Terryona Regular (pictured), also died in the fire.
The last two victims have been identified as Terryona's uncles, Timothy Regular and Pedro Conley.
Among the survivors are Terryona's aunt, her sister, her two nieces and her sister's boyfriend. All were taken to the hospital for further treatment. Terryona's aunt was badly burned in the fire and her sister went into labor shortly after escaping.
Officials confirm the fire has been extinguished. An investigation into the cause remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest updates as new information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.