UPDATE (CBS46) — The pilot has been identified as Raymond K. Hicks, 67, of Villa Rica. Hicks was flying his 1967 Mooney M20F fixed wing single-engine plane when he crashed in a wooded area off of Georgian Parkway.
The flight originated out of Earl L. Small, Jr. Field at Stockmar Airport in Villa Rica.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are conducting the investigation into why the plane crashed.
If you have any information about this crash or would like more information, please feel free to contact the NTSB or the FAA.
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Emergency crews responded to the scene of a plane crash in Paulding County early Monday afternoon.
Police tell CBS46 News that the small single engine plane crashed around 12:59 p.m. near a creek on Georgian Parkway in between Hanover Drive and Stafford Lane.
The Paulding County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the pilot was reported dead on the scene.
