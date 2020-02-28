GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) CBS46 has learned that the pilot of a fatal plane crash that killed four people reported trouble with the flight control system before crashing. We've also learned the plane was on a training flight.
The flight was headed to Nashville when it crashed on February 8. The victims were identified as Morgen Smith, 25 and Savannah Sims, 23, both of Atlanta, Roy Smith, 68, of Fayetteville and Raymond Sluk, 63, of Senoia. Roy Smith was the pilot of the aircraft and father of Morgen Smith. Sulk was the co-pilot.
The Cessna Citation took off from Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree Cityand disappeared from radar in the vicinity of Cherokee County about 10 minutes later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.