SECOND UPDATE (CBS46) -- Police have arrested the second armed individual but are still advising the public to avoid the area of Jeff Davis and Stonewall Avenue as they continue the investigation.
____________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46) -- Police have arrested one of the armed individuals but are still actively searching for the second person who was last seen wearing black pants.
Initial story below
______________________________________________________________
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A heavy police presence was seen at the Fayetteville Police Department Tuesday afternoon.
Police tell CBS46 News that they are searching for two people who may be armed in the area of Lake Drive and South Jeff Davis in Fayetteville.
Authorities are advising the residents to stay in their homes and call 911 immediately if they happen to see anything suspicious in the area.
