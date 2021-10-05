UPDATE (CBS46) — Four "armed suspects" were arrested earlier in Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.
FPD says they were assisting in a multi-jurisdiction search that began in Clayton County after a drive-by shooting that took place around 4:17 p.m.
Clayton County Police chased a vehicle into the area of Susan Lane in Fayetteville and the "suspects" exited the vehicle.
Fayetteville Police K-9 tracked and apprehended one of the men. The remaining "suspects," also identified as males, were arrested as they attempted to leave the area in a vehicle.
The men are facing charges in Clayton County. No other information was given about the drive-by shooting.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A heavy police presence was seen at the Fayetteville Police Department Tuesday afternoon.
Police tell CBS46 News that they are searching for two people who may be armed in the area of Lake Drive and South Jeff Davis in Fayetteville.
Authorities are advising the residents to stay in their homes and call 911 immediately if they happen to see anything suspicious in the area.
