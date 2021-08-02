UPDATE (CBS46) — The Cobb County Police Department now says this incident was part of an officer-involved shooting.
It is unclear exactly what took place, but the sheriff's office says they are on scene with the Powder Springs Police Department and the FBI Atlanta.
We’re on scene of an officer involved shooting with Powder Springs Police and @FBIAtlanta near 4380 Brownsville Rd. PIO is available to update media in parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts (4440 Brownsville Rd). @cbs46 @FOX5Atlanta @11AliveNews @wsbtv @ajc @mdjonline pic.twitter.com/0DptiOycd2— Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) August 2, 2021
We are expecting an update from police Monday evening and we will update this story as soon as we get more information.
Initial story below.
____________________________________________________________
COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A police chase in Cobb County ended in the arrest of a suspected armed robber.
The incident caused emergency crew members to clear a major accident with reports of injuries at the intersection of Brownsville Road and C.H. James Parkway in Powder Springs around 4 p.m. on Monday.
Authorities have not yet released further details at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.
Stay with CBS46 News on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.