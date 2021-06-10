UPDATE
Authorities have identified the victim who was fatally shot on June 9 at a Riverdale apartment as Norman E. Johnson III.
According to a police spokesperson, the motive is unknown at this time but preliminary information suggests a robbery transpired.
Stay with CBS46 News as updates are made available.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—Clayton County police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police have released very limited information in the case.
According to a police spokesperson, officers arrived at the Pine Grove Apartments, located in the 5000 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale.
When officers entered the apartment, they found a black male lying on the floor. The male was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.
Officers said they will release the male’s identity once his next of kin is notified.
A police spokesperson reported “the investigation is active”, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
