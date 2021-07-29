STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) — Police have identified a woman who was found shot to death Wednesday in a family park.
Gwinnett Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Tori Lang from Lithonia. Police say Lang's family notified them after recognizing her tattoos on social media.
At this time, police say the motive is still unknown and they have not identified a suspect.
Detectives are urging anyone that may have any information, to contact GCPD detectives at 770 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
