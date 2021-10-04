UPDATE (CBS46) — The woman whose body was found near Interstate 675 and Anvilblock Road in Ellenwood has been positively identified as 30-year-old Cormella Thomas.
Anyone with information about her death is asked to contact Detective Langley at 770-477-3747.
Initial story below
______________________________________________________________
CLAYTON COUNTY (CBS46)—The Clayton County Police Department is investigating a body found shot multiple times on the side of the highway Sunday.
A police spokesperson told CBS46 News that a passerby reported seeing a body near the overpass of Interstate 675 northbound and Anvilblock Road in Ellenwood around 10:41 a.m.
Police released this sketch of the victim.
She is described as a Black female, 30-40 years old, with “Reign” tattooed on the collarbone area.
Investigators told CBS46 News, since the sketch of the woman was released they've received a number of tips from the community. Right now they are working to confirm those details.
If you have any information about this case, please contact Detective Langley at 770-477-3747.
This is a developing story.
