UPDATE (CBS46) -- Lawrenceville Police say they have arrested 17-year-old Serar Shakiib Abdi for the shooting at a school bus stop on Tuesday morning. He is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail. At this time, a photo has not been provided.
______________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46) — The student who was shot this morning is 16-year-old Timothy Barnes Jr., according to his family. The family also told CBS46 that Barnes is in critical condition.
Initial story below
______________________________________________________________
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — A 16-year-old student from Central Gwinnett High School was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the head at a school bus stop, Lawrenceville police confirms.
Heavy police activity could be seen at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near Spring Lake Road as police responded to reports of a shooting in the area.
Police say a dispute broke out between the boy and a 17-year-old student, also from Central Gwinnett High School. That's when the 17-year-old allegedly pulled out a gun, shooting the 16-year-old.
The 17-year-old is in police custody and charges are pending. An investigation remains ongoing.
Central Gwinnett High School sent the following statement to parents:
"It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic news about a shooting in our community this morning that involved two of our students. I do not have many details at this point, as this situation is still being investigated by the police. I have been notified that a 10th grader at our school has been identified as the victim. The police do have the person responsible in custody, and, unfortunately, the preliminary information I have received is that this individual is also a student at our school. While there are many rumors circulating about the student’s condition, we do not have any confirmed details. That said, this is a grave situation and our thoughts are with the family of this student.
While this tragic incident did not occur at school, we wanted to make sure you were aware as we know word about this incident is spreading throughout the school and our community. I have shared this information with our faculty this morning so that teachers are aware and can assist students who may be upset and need to speak with one of our counselors. I also have asked that we have additional School Resource Officers on campus today. I felt that our students, staff, and families would feel better with additional security and support at our school.
Again, while this incident did not occur at school, it does touch all of us in the Central community-- our students, families, staff members, and community. As always, we appreciate your support of our students and school and ask that we all be there for each other during this difficult time."
Shane Orr, Principal at Central Gwinnett High School
