UPDATE
Investigators have identified Gaelen Newsom, 22, as the man responsible for Saturday morning’s incidents in the Buckhead area and he now faces a slew of charges.
Police said they have identified the jogger who got shot as Andrew Worrell and he is in stable condition.
According to a police spokesperson, the other two joggers who were not injured are Larry Santiago and Christopher Bosworth.
Newsom is booked at the Fulton County Jail. A court appearance date is unknown at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News as updates are made available.
UPDATE
Atlanta Police Department held a news briefing where they shared that an additional person was injured by the suspect who they believe was responsible for shooting at joggers in the Buckhead area.
Police said about three hours after the joggers were shot at, on Saturday morning, nearby, a pedestrian who was taking out their trash at the Collier Ridge Apartment was hit by a car.
According to authorities, the car that hit the pedestrian appeared to match the suspect's vehicle description.
The victim was found pinned between the suspect’s car and an unoccupied parked blue truck. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
APD said they while investigating they found multiple shell casing inside the suspect’s vehicle and made the connection that this was the possible suspect from the shootings throughout the morning.
Stay with CBS46 News as updates are made available.
ATLANTA (CBS46)—Police are investigating the circumstances of joggers being shot at in the Buckhead area.
First responders arrived on the scene around 8:37 a.m. on Saturday near the area of West Wesley Road Northwest.
Police said, when they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The preliminary investigation suggests the gunshot victim along with two others were shot at while jogging.
Police said only one man was struck by the gunfire.
According to authorities, the suspect is believed to be a black man with a dreadlock’s hairstyle, driving a newer model silver Hyundai Sedan.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for further treatment but is in stable condition.
Stay with CBS46 News as updates become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.