UPDATE (CBS46) — Douglas County officials have released new information about the death of 14-year-old Kyra Scott.
During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Tim Pounds said Scott's 13-year-old brother, Wilson Brandon Scott III, was making and selling "ghost" guns online. On the day Kyra Scott was shot, two people came to Scott's home to purchase a weapon. Instead, those two people allegedly stole the gun and Scott's brother fired another weapon at them and hit his sister.
19-year-old Yusef McArthur El and Wilson Scott have been arrested. They are both facing murder charges and the Sheriff's Office is looking for the other person.
In addition to a murder charge, Sheriff Pounds said Wilson Scott is also facing charges for making and selling gun.
Previous story below
_____________________________________________________________
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Two people have been arrested for the death of a 14-year-old girl in Douglas County on Nov. 27, according to Douglas County Courts.
One of those arrested has been identified as 19-year-old Yusef McArthur El. The other person is not being identified because of age.
14-year-old Kyra Scott was shot in what the family has described on a GoFundMe page as an "attempted robbery" at their home in Douglas County.
Afterwards, they drove to a gas station on Stewart Mill Road where the girl was found deceased by police around 3 p.m.
On Monday, police told CBS46 that arrests were pending, but did not provide any additional information.
The family described Scott on Facebook as having a big heart and a child who always wanted to be around her family.
The girl's official cause of death has not been released by the Douglas County coroner.
