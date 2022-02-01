DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting near Interstate 285 north and the Lawrenceville Highway exit.
According to dispatch for DeKalb County, they received a call about the shooting shortly on Montreal Road after 10 a.m.
Police say that it appears a man in his 30s was pulled over on the access road when the shooter approached on foot and shot into the vehicle.
The victim then drove a short distance before crashing. The car then went down an embankment.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.
Police say this was not a road rage incident, but they did not provide any further information.
A suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
LIVESTREAM FROM THE SCENE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.