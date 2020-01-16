ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police say reports of a woman being kidnapped on Moreland Avenue on Thursday are false and it was actually workers assisting her into a vehicle.
This comes after reports of the alleged kidnapping were inaccurate and there's no evidence to back up the claim.
The department says investigators determined the van was a transportation vehicle for disabled individuals and the female was being assisted to the van. The female is safe and was not harmed.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning in a parking lot on Moreland Avenue. The caller told officers that she saw a female sitting inside an Infiniti was forced out of her car and forced into a white work van parked next to her.
The witness said she was observing the incident from afar, and it looked like the woman was struggling when the two men grabbed her.
Atlanta Police say they're appreciative of the witness and encourage the public to call and report suspicious behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.