UPDATE (CBS46) — An Atlanta police officer continues to recover from injuries faced Thursday night when the driver of a stolen vehicle rammed into him, pinning him between the stolen vehicle and a patrol car, police say.
The incident began just after 9 p.m. when officers spotted a vehicle that had been stolen in a carjacking that morning. Police say officers followed the vehicle to Avalon Park Apartments off Peek Road near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and tried to initiate a traffic stop.
The second officer that was on scene fired his gun at the driver in the vehicle at which point the car fled the scene, Deputy Chief Timothy Peek of the Atlanta Police Department confirmed.
“The vehicle then reversed and backed into one of the officers and pinned him between the suspect car and the patrol car,” Peek said.
Not far away, officers found the stolen vehicle abandoned. The department called in the GBI, a standard practice when an officer fires a weapon.
Meanwhile, APD’s robbery unit is trying to track down the man who injured the officer.
“He’s at the hospital being seen," Peek said. "There were some complaints of pain. We don’t know how severe they are, but he’s being checked out thoroughly at the hospital.”
Original story below
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A heavy police presence was reported at the Avalon Park apartment complex in northwest Atlanta Thursday evening.
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at the apartment complex on Peek Road.
Authorities tell CBS46 News that GBI was also called to the scene to investigate the incident.
Very limited details are available at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.
