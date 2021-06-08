UPDATE
Police have identified the victim of the May 27 Forest Park deadly shooting as Delmario Benton, 28 of McDonough, Georgia and authorities need your help finding the suspect pictured above.
He is currently the only person of interest, said police.
If you recognize him or have any information on the incident, you are urged to call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 404-608-2366.
Information can be given anonymously. You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed one person in Forest Park Thursday morning.
Around 11:46 a.m., Forest Park Police police were called to investigate a shooting on the 5500 block of Old Dixie Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.
Police say the unidentified suspect fled the scene on foot and is still at large.
According to investigators, the suspect was described as a slender, black male with short dreads, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
At this time, this is an ongoing investigation, and the name of the victim is not being released.
