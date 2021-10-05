UPDATE (CBS46) — A pregnant woman is dead after an incident earlier today on Highway 18 near East Drummond Road.
Troup County Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched to the area at 12:49 p.m. for a "single vehicle accident" with possible injuries.
When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman in the car's driver seat and what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in the side of the car.
The woman was transported to a Columbus area hospital in critical condition, where she died shortly after arrival. Police say the child also died.
Investigators and troopers with Georgia State Patrol believe a second vehicle was involved and the shooting occurred near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitesville Road. The second vehicle is believed to be a silver Nissan car with possible front-end damage.
The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Akeila Ware of LaGrange. The Georgia State Patrol is responsible for the crash investigation portion of this case and anyone with information about this crime is asked to call our Criminal Investigation Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Initial story below
______________________________________________________________
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway near a highway in Troup County Tuesday afternoon.
Troup County Sheriff's deputies are advising commuters to avoid Highway 18 between Whitesville Road and West Drummond Road as they investigate the area.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.