DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An initial report from Georgia Department of Health identifying an 11-year-old boy as the youngest death from COVID-19 was "determined to be a clerical error by the reporting facility."
Thursday evening, the state reported on the official website for COVID-19 cases that an 11-year-old had died in DeKalb County fro the disease. The website said the boy had underlying medical issues. A 29 year-old Peach County woman is the youngest person to pass away from complications of the coronavirus in the state.
As of Noon Friday, there are 5,831 cases. There have now been 184 deaths as a result of the rapidly spreading virus.
Overall, Fulton County has the largest concentration with 882 reported cases. Dougherty County has 560 confirmed cases and DeKalb County has 448.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.