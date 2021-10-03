UPDATE: Six Flags Over Georgia confirmed police determined the reported loud noise came from fireworks, not gunshots.
The incident happened at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, while the park was closing.
Six Flags tells our reporter Barmel Lyons the park will open as scheduled Sunday from 12:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police responded to reports of shots fired at Six Flags Over Georgia Saturday night.
No injuries have been reported. Additional details are limited at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.