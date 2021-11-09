UPDATE (CBS46) — The reward for the man believed to have shot and killed Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai has increased to $70,000 thanks to a donation by Crime Stoppers.
Jordan Jackson is wanted for Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer on Floresta Drive in McDonough on Nov. 4. The charge is expected to be upgraded to murder. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have information about Jackson, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
UPDATE (CBS46) — The Henry County Police Department has doubled its reward for any information pertaining to the whereabouts of the man suspected of shooting and killing one of its officers last week.
At a press conference Tuesday, the department announced the reward had been increased to $60,000 to help track and find Jordan Jackson, who police say shot and killed officer Paramhans Desai.
The department also released four new photos of Jackson, which are actual still images from Officer Desai's body camera.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson, you are asked to call Det. Hansrote at 470-454-7623 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
UPDATE (CBS46) — It has been a difficult week for the men and women who wear the badge.
“It’s very sad when our officers are working on the line and they pass away,” Henry County resident Paul Patel said.
Paul Patel said the loss of Henry County Police officer Paramhans Desai is also sending shockwaves through his Indian American community,
“It’s a big loss especially for the Indian community because he was a great officers worked hard," Patel shared.
Officer Dasai spent the last 17 years serving and protecting, but last Thursday police said he was shot by 22-year-old Jordan Jackson while responding to a domestic dispute call along Keys Ferry Road in McDonough.
While the manhunt continues for Jordan Jackson, Officer Decai died Monday night in the hospital with his wife and two small children by his side.
Decai even gave back to his community in his final moments, according to the department.
“He donated his organs as well, so you know he served till the very last minute,” Patel said.
The sheriff's office released the following statement:
"It is with a saddened and heavy heart that the Henry County Law Enforcement Family along with Henry County Government announce the passing of Police Officer Paramhans Desai. Officer Desai succumbed to his injuries with his family by his side today at approximately 9:55 p.m. Officer Desai is survived by his wife and two young children. Officer Desai continues to serve, even in his passing, by donating multiple organs which will save numerous lives. Please continue to keep Officer Desai’s family in your thoughts and prayers through this terrible tragedy. Funeral arrangements will be released at a later date."
The Henry County Police Department parked Officer Dacai’s car in front of the station and several community members stopped by to pay their respect, leaving flowers and prayers.
Henry County police say they have received several requests to donate to the family of Officer Desai. Donations can be made through the “Ralph Easterwood Angel Wings for Warriors Benevolence Fund" and can be sent via the Cash App to $Wings4Warriors.
Donations will also be accepted at the Henry County Police Department located at 108 South Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough.
GBI is leading this investigation.
FRIDAY UPDATE (CBS46) — The Henry County Police Department released the name of their officer, Paramhans Desai, 38, who was shot on Thursday when responding to a domestic call.
Police say Desai remains in critical condition and continues to fight for his life.
Officials share Desai's career in law enforcement spans throughout 17-years.
Desai worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections and the DeKalb County Police Department before joining the Henry County Police Department on October 19, 2020.
The officer is married and has two small children, and the police are asking to please keep the Desai family in your thoughts and prayers.
Investigators say Jackson is still at large, and the $30,000 reward is available upon information leading to his arrest.
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Henry County Police Department is trying to track down a man who they say shot a police officer who was investigating a domestic dispute in the area of Keys Ferry Road and Floresta Drive in McDonough.
Announced Friday evening, a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 22-year old Jordan Jackson.
The incident happened at about 6 p.m. Nov. 4.
Police said Jackson left the scene of the assault in a 2016 white Honda Civic with a Georgia license plate RXF0384.
Thursday night, GBI released a "Blue Alert" for Jackson. A "Blue Alert" is issued for a suspect believed to have seriously injured or killed a police officer.
Police say there's a warrant for his arrest for charges of aggravated assault.
Police say the police officer was initially transported to Atlanta Medical Center. He was reportedly transferred later to Grady Memorial Hospital.
As of Friday afternoon, the officer was in critical, but stable condition. The officer has not been identified.
Witnesses in the neighborhood describe hearing several gunshots.
One neighbor told us he sees Jackson drive by frequently, and believes he lives in the neighborhood.
Anyone with information about Jackson should call Det. Hansrote at 470-454-7623 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
