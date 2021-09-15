UPDATE (CBS46) — The road has reopened following a crash with injuries near Holcomb Bridge and Old Dogwood roads this morning. No other information is available at this time.
Initial story below
____________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — A crash has closed the westbound lanes near Holcomb Bridge and Old Dogwood roads in Roswell because of a crash with injuries.
Drivers are being asked by City of Roswell to avoid the area at this time.
MAP OF THE AREA
