UPDATE (CBS46) — Rockdale County Sheriff Eric J. Levett has identified the deputies who were involved in the possible driving under the influence stop on Dec. 5. They are Tobias Holmes, who was the driver and taken into custody, and Brandon Oglesby, a second passenger inside the vehicle who reportedly had an open container.
Both deputies were placed on administrative leave. The sheriff issued the following statement:
“My Internal Affairs Unit has worked closely with the Georgia State Patrol as we gathered all of the facts surrounding this incident. I am confident that all necessary steps for accountability and transparency will occur during this process, this incident will be thoroughly investigated at the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. All my deputies are held to a very high standard. Anyone found to be in violation of RCSO policies, procedures, rules, regulations, and/or state law will be held accountable and disciplined accordingly.”
Original story below
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two Rockdale County Deputies are on administrative leave following an arrest and citation by Georgia State Patrol for alcohol-related offenses.
On Dec. 5, GSP notified the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office that a deputy had been arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. A second deputy was cited for having an open container.
Both deputies were placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the administration.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office noted that they are working closely with GSP throughout the course of the investigation.
