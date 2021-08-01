UPDATE: The Roswell Police Department announced Sunday morning they have located the missing couple James and Mary Jacobs, who both returned home in good health.
ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46)-- The Roswell Police Department needs your help finding a missing elderly couple.
A police spokesperson tells us, James Jacobs, 82, and his wife, Mary Jacobs, 79, were last seen leaving North Fulton Hospital at 3000 Hospital Blvd around 8:46 pm on Saturday. And have not returned to their Alpharetta residence and do not have their cellphones.
They were last seen leaving the hospital in their ivory/cream-colored Cadillac XTS bearing GA tag CJV3697, driven by James Jacobs, said police.
According to authorities, the couple has memory loss as well as physical ailments.
Police describe James Jacobs as a white male, standing 6-4, and approximately 230 lbs. He was last spotted wearing a blue plaid shirt with black pants and gray sneakers.
Investigators describeMary Jacobs is as a white female, 5-4, and approximately 150 lbs. She was wearing a blue shirt and dark pants with yellow socks.
Anyone who sees the Jacobs or knows where they are, please call the Roswell Police Department at (770)640-4100.
