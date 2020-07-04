Roswell, Ga (CBS46) -- Three year-old Ameer Williams has been found safe and is with his mother. An Amber Alert was issued for Williams at around 10 p.m. last night after Roswell police officers were called to the Oaks at Holcomb Bridge Apartments on Holcomb Bridge Way for an aggravated assault and kidnapping. The person that called the police let them know that the suspect was known to police.
The suspect has been identified as 48 year-old Kenya McQueen of Roswell. McQueen is described as a black male, five foot six inches tall, 170 pounds, brown eyes, and he is bald. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with Mickey Mouse on the front, black shorts, white and black Nike Air Jordan shoes. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a newer-model, white sedan with tinted windows (unknown make, model, year). The last known direction of travel was towards Alabama.
McQueen took the child from his mother at gunpoint. McQueen is the biological father, but he has no custodial rights. McQueen was not accounted for when the child was recovered.
Roswell police are asking for help from the public. Anyone with information on McQueen’s whereabouts, please contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4160 and ask to speak with a detective. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS or 404-577-8477.
