UPDATE (CBS46) — We have learned new information from Sandy Springs Police on Friday morning's officer-involved shooting.
According to the department's public information officer, around 8:45 a.m., police responded to a call for an unknown person inside of a home on Cameron Glen Drive NW.
Multiple officers responded to the scene, and upon arrival, the officers encountered a man. Police say an altercation ensued between the man and police.
During the altercation, a Sandy Springs Police officer was stabbed and the suspect was shot. Both were taken to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time.
November 19, 2021
CBS46 spoke to a neighbor in the area who said he took quick action to notify the community on their group Facebook page.
"I think the biggest relief is that the police got here quickly. They took care of the situation. And it appears as though you know, we're back to where we were. But it does sort of ruffle your feathers," neighbor Adam Black said.
"You know you wake up this morning thinking hunky dory, everything was fine, and now you know you have to start thinking twice; are all my doors locked, keeping your garage doors closed," Black adds.
Black said he advised his neighbors to remain inside as police cleared the scene.
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — A Sandy Springs Police officer has been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.
Details are very limited at this time. Sandy Springs PD says the suspect in the incident was also taken to the hospital.
November 19, 2021
