ATLATNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Investigators have arrested a second suspect who was allegedly involved in a homicide case early November.
Atlanta Police arrested the second suspect 21-year-old Jacquez Barnes in Dekalb County on Wednesday.
On November 2, police were dispatched to reports of a shooting near the 500 block of Fulton Street in Southwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers found Ranae Alexander who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. Alexander was immediately transferred to Grady Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
According to authorities, Alexander was shot during an apparent carjacking outside the location.
The investigation led to an arrest of the first suspect 20-year-old Shakiyah Jones on November 6. Jones was transported to Fulton County Jail.
After several months, Barnes was taken into custody and transported to Fulton County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
