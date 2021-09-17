ATLANTA (CBS46) — A high volume of Verizon customers in Georgia started their Friday morning without communication services. Users of the popular wireless network experiencing landline communication, phone and broadband internet issues.
"This heat map shows where user-submitted problem reports are concentrated over the past 24 hours," Downdetector indicated on their website.
The cause of the outage remains unclear, but CBS46 reached out to Verizon and they issued the following statement:
"Some of our customers in Georgia may have experienced a disruption in service overnight. Our network team quickly identified and fixed the issue, and service was fully restored early this morning."
- Verizon Wireless Spokesperson
Verizon wasn't the only company that experienced problems. United Airlines initiated a ground stop due to a system outage.
"This morning we experienced technical system issues that impacted our operations and have since been resolved. All systems are now working normally and we are working diligently to get customers to their destinations."
- United Airlines Spokesperson
