UPDATE (CBS46) -- A gas leak in blocked several roadways in Dunwoody Monday evening. As of 8:42 p.m. authorities reported that the gas leak has been capped and all roadways have reopened.
A spokesperson with Southern Gas Company released the following statement in regards to this gas leak:
"A contractor working at a shopping center near the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Meadow Lane in Dunwoody has damaged a natural gas line, and Atlanta Gas Light crews are now on the scene working with first responders to safely make repairs. Natural gas service remains available to customers in the area; however, several roads have been temporarily closed. The safety of our employees, customers and the public is our No. 1 priority as we work to swiftly address this issue."
DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) — There's a major gas leak happening right now at the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Meadow Lane in Dunwoody.
The leak has resulted in the closure of several streets and Dunwoody Police Department has issued a warning about heavy delays.
⚠️**Traffic Alert**⚠️Large gas leak at the intersection of Meadow Ln @ Meadow Lane. Avoid the area. Several intersections shut down for your safety. @DunwoodyPolice @DCFRpubaffairs are on scene. #dunwoody #Traffic— Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) November 1, 2021
MAP OF THE AREA
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
