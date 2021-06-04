UPDATE (CBS46) — We are learning more about an officer-involved shooting from this morning in Tift County, Georgia.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a Tift County Sheriff's deputy was shot multiple times and is in serious condition.
The GBI says two sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call about a disturbance by two men in an Eldorado, Ga. neighborhood. Deputies located the men and there was an exchange of gunfire. That's when one of the deputies was hit multiple times.
GBI says one man was shot and is in serious condition while another man was taken into custody. There is no current update on the second sheriff's deputy.
We will continue to follow this story and update you when more information is available.
Updates in Tift County Officer Involved Shooting:— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 4, 2021
Tift Co. sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about a disturbance by 2 men in an Eldorado neighborhood.
Deputies located the men, & in the incident, there was an exchange of gunfire. pic.twitter.com/90e9zQgFGk
ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in Eldorado, Ga.
Details are very limited at this time and the GBI says its agents are actively working to gather details.
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Eldorado,Tift County. Agents are working to gather details. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/vY0EDIoyVI— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 4, 2021
Eldorado is located about 110 miles south of Macon and is located in Tift County.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story and provide you with updates as soon as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.